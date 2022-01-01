Chicken salad in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
640 S 50th St, West Des Moines
|Chicken Caprese Salad
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
PerKup Cafe
2700 University Ave, West Des Moines
|PECAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.50
A blend of chicken, spices, golden raisins & grapes topped with pecans & lettuce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dino's Bar & Grill
5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$14.99
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
|1/2 Chicken Finger Salad
|$8.50
SANDWICHES
G Mig's 5th St. Pub
128 5th St, West Des Moines
|Cranberry Chicken Salad Croissant
|$13.00
Chicken, celery, dried cranberries, herb mayonnaise, lettuce, served on a croissant
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines
|Chicken Salad
|$6.45
Premium white meat chicken with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.05
