Chicken salad in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market image

 

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market

640 S 50th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caprese Salad$12.00
More about The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
PerKup Cafe image

SANDWICHES

PerKup Cafe

2700 University Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PECAN CHICKEN SALAD$11.50
A blend of chicken, spices, golden raisins & grapes topped with pecans & lettuce
More about PerKup Cafe
Dino's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Bar & Grill

5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines

Avg 4.8 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$14.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
1/2 Chicken Finger Salad$8.50
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cranberry Chicken Salad Croissant$13.00
Chicken, celery, dried cranberries, herb mayonnaise, lettuce, served on a croissant
More about G Mig's 5th St. Pub
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$6.45
Premium white meat chicken with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Chicken Salad$9.05
Premium white meat chicken with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
More about Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

