Chicken sandwiches in West Des Moines

The Hall DSM

111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.99
A 6oz panko/parmesan encrusted chicken breast topped with provolone and marinara served on a toasted garlic butter Telera roll. Comes with a side of fries.
Dino's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Bar & Grill

5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines

Avg 4.8 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$13.99
The Keg Stand image

 

The Keg Stand

3530 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Hand breaded chicken breast topped with honey sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun, served with your choice of side.
