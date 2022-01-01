Chicken sandwiches in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Hall DSM
111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.99
A 6oz panko/parmesan encrusted chicken breast topped with provolone and marinara served on a toasted garlic butter Telera roll. Comes with a side of fries.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dino's Bar & Grill
5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$13.99