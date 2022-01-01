Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken wraps

G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken, lettuce, diced tomato, green onion, bleu cheese, Red Hots sauce, ranch dressing on side
Chicken BLT Wrap$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy bacon dressing
CHICKEN Pride of Iowa Wrap$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, chipotle chicken, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli
Gluten free wraps available ($2)
More about G Mig's 5th St. Pub
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Chicken Wrap$9.50
Sliced chicken breast, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, and black bean and corn salsa mayo.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.90
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated asiago cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Southwestern Chicken Wrap$6.90
Sliced chicken breast, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, and black bean and corn salsa mayo.
More about Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Club Wrap$11.99
grilled chicken breast, braised bacon steak, avocado spread, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, wrapped in a warm tortilla
More about Barn Town Brewing

