Chicken wraps in West Des Moines

SANDWICHES
G Mig's 5th St. Pub
128 5th St, West Des Moines
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken, lettuce, diced tomato, green onion, bleu cheese, Red Hots sauce, ranch dressing on side
|Chicken BLT Wrap
|$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy bacon dressing
|CHICKEN Pride of Iowa Wrap
|$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, chipotle chicken, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli
Gluten free wraps available ($2)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines
|Southwestern Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Sliced chicken breast, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, and black bean and corn salsa mayo.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.90
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated asiago cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
