Chocolate fudge in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve chocolate fudge
SANDWICHES
G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
128 5th St, West Des Moines
|Leprechaun Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$4.50
available only on March 17th
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines
|Chocolate Fudge (4oz)
|$4.00
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge (4oz)
|$4.00
Creamy Peanut Butter Fudge shares the stage with all-time favorite, Chocolate Fudge!
|Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Fudge (4oz)
|$4.00
This show-stopper fudge is made of a decadent, Dark Chocolate Fudge base laced with sweet caramel and sprinkled with the perfect touch of sea salt.