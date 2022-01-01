Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve corn dogs

G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Corn Dog and Chips$6.00
More about G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dog$9.99
Traditional house dipped corn dog with hand cut fries.
More about Barn Town Brewing

