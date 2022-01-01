Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
West Des Moines
/
West Des Moines
/
Corn Dogs
West Des Moines restaurants that serve corn dogs
SANDWICHES
G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
128 5th St, West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(648 reviews)
Kids Corn Dog and Chips
$6.00
More about G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
Barn Town Brewing
9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Corn Dog
$9.99
Traditional house dipped corn dog with hand cut fries.
More about Barn Town Brewing
