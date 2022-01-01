Crab rangoon in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve crab rangoon
More about Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge
225 5th street, West Des Moines
|Crab Rangoon (6)
|$8.50
Crab Rangoon is a Chinese-American cuisine staple and we make ours from scratch. We take cream cheese and imitation crab and wrap it in handmade wontons, then fried to perfection.
More about Banana Leaf
SUSHI • NOODLES
Banana Leaf
5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.95
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection , serve with sweet & sour sauce