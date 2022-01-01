Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
West Des Moines
/
West Des Moines
/
Crispy Chicken
West Des Moines restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Gilroy's
1238 8th St, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$14.99
Crispy country fried chicken breast / Mayo / Pickle
More about Gilroy's
Wasabi
9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Crispy Orange Chicken /rice
$17.00
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a savory orange infused sauce.
More about Wasabi
