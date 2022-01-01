Croissants in West Des Moines
SANDWICHES
PerKup Cafe
2700 University Ave, West Des Moines
|CROISSANT SANDWICH
|$6.00
2 scrambled eggs folded and topped with American cheese & your choice of bacon ham or sausage.
|JAKE
3 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onion, peppers, and a choice of meat served over hash-browns and a side of toast.
|BISCUIT/JAM
|$1.65
made from scratch buttermilk biscuits with a side of homemade jam
SANDWICHES
G Mig's 5th St. Pub
128 5th St, West Des Moines
|Pub Melt
|$13.75
Honey turkey, pit ham, bacon bits, cheddar and Swiss cheese, served on grilled hoagie, queso on the side
|The Pride of Iowa Wrap
|$13.50
2016 State Fair Award Winning
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, pork carnitas, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, tortilla crumbles (GF), chipotle aioli
Sub chipotle chicken for another award-winning option!
Gluten free wraps available ($2)
|Chicken BLT Wrap
|$13.50
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, grilled chicken strips, bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, creamy bacon dressing