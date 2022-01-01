Curry in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve curry
The Hall DSM
111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines
|Side of Curry Pomme Frites
|$2.49
Its a side of fries topped with house made curry ketchup and curry powder. Nom, nom, nom, nom.
|Curry Wurst
|$7.99
The favorite street food of Germany. Red Lager brat on a bed of fries drizzled in curry ketchup.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Banana Leaf
5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines
|Yellow Curry w/cuc salad
|$10.95
A warmly spiced yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion and carrot. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.
|Green Curry Fried Rice w/cuc salad
|$9.95
Fried rice with curry seasoning, onion, carrot, bell pepper,broccoli. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.
|L-Red Curry
|$9.95
Wasabi
9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines
|Red Curry Chicken /rice
|$17.00
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
|Red Curry Shrimp /rice
|$22.00
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
|Red Curry Duck /rice
|$19.00
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.