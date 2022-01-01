Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve curry

The Hall DSM

111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines

Side of Curry Pomme Frites$2.49
Its a side of fries topped with house made curry ketchup and curry powder. Nom, nom, nom, nom.
Curry Wurst$7.99
The favorite street food of Germany. Red Lager brat on a bed of fries drizzled in curry ketchup.
More about The Hall DSM
SUSHI • NOODLES

Banana Leaf

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry w/cuc salad$10.95
A warmly spiced yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion and carrot. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.
Green Curry Fried Rice w/cuc salad$9.95
Fried rice with curry seasoning, onion, carrot, bell pepper,broccoli. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.
L-Red Curry$9.95
More about Banana Leaf
Wasabi

9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines

Takeout
Red Curry Chicken /rice$17.00
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
Red Curry Shrimp /rice$22.00
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
Red Curry Duck /rice$19.00
Spicy. Basil, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, pineapple, potato.
More about Wasabi

