French toast in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve french toast

Eggs & Jam image

 

Eggs & Jam

1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE FRENCH TOAST$3.95
More about Eggs & Jam
Item pic

SANDWICHES

PerKup Cafe

2700 University Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH TOAST COMBO$8.75
2 pieces of gourmet French toast with a choice of 3 bacon, 3 links, or a ham steak.
FRENCH TOAST STICKS$4.95
1 slice of plain French toast cut into strips with 2 bacon or sausage
FRENCH TOAST$2.95
More about PerKup Cafe

