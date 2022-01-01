Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
West Des Moines
/
West Des Moines
/
French Toast
West Des Moines restaurants that serve french toast
Eggs & Jam
1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
SIDE FRENCH TOAST
$3.95
More about Eggs & Jam
SANDWICHES
PerKup Cafe
2700 University Ave, West Des Moines
Avg 4.7
(1040 reviews)
FRENCH TOAST COMBO
$8.75
2 pieces of gourmet French toast with a choice of 3 bacon, 3 links, or a ham steak.
FRENCH TOAST STICKS
$4.95
1 slice of plain French toast cut into strips with 2 bacon or sausage
FRENCH TOAST
$2.95
More about PerKup Cafe
