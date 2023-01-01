Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve fudge

G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Leprechaun Chocolate Fudge Cake$4.50
available only on March 17th
More about G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge (4oz)$4.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Fudge (4oz)$4.00
Say cheese! -- Strawberry Cheesecake Fudge that is! This flavor is the perfect blend of strawberry and cream cheese fudge.
Mudslide Fudge (4oz)$4.00
Coffee, Irish Cream and incredibly creamy fudge are blended together to create the perfect mudslide.
More about Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

