Grilled chicken in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market image

 

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market

640 S 50th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar$13.00
Grilled Chicken/ Romaine Lettuce/ Parmesan Cheese/ Croutons/ Caesar Dressing
More about The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
Item pic

 

Gilroy's

1238 8th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast / Smoked cheddar / Garlic aioli / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickle / Brioche bun
More about Gilroy's
Dino's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Bar & Grill

5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines

Avg 4.8 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Wild Forest Mushroom Pasta$17.99
More about Dino's Bar & Grill

Map

Map

