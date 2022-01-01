Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
West Des Moines
/
West Des Moines
/
Hot Chocolate
West Des Moines restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SANDWICHES
PerKup Cafe
2700 University Ave, West Des Moines
Avg 4.7
(1040 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
More about PerKup Cafe
Big Acai Bowls
117 5th Street, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Medium Hot Chocolate
$3.25
More about Big Acai Bowls
