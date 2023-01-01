Kung pao chicken in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
Heavenly Asian Cuisine
225 5th St, West Des Moines
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$14.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$11.95
Crispy chicken stir fried with roasted peanuts, pepper, carrot and celery in Kung Pao sauce
|L-Kung Pao Chicken
|$9.95