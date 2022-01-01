Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve lo mein

Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge

225 5th street, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Heavenly Lo Mein$13.00
More about Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge
Banana Leaf image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lo Mein$11.95
Wheat noodles tossed with onion, bell pepper, bean spout in light soy sauce
L-Lo Mein$8.95
Lo Mein$11.95
Stir fried wheat noodles with onion and bell pepper in a light soy sauce
More about Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

Chicken Tenders

Curry

Chicken Salad

Pancakes

Croissants

Sweet Potato Fries

Waffles

Avocado Rolls

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston