Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Zombie Burger JC image

 

Zombie Burger JC

101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac + Cheese w/ fries$5.49
Mac + Cheese$3.99
More about Zombie Burger JC
Dino's Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Bar & Grill

5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines

Avg 4.8 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.50
Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac and Cheese$5.00
More about G Mig's 5th St. Pub
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese (Side)$3.00
house-made mac & cheese with a creamy boursin & cheddar sauce, with parmesan breadcrumbs.
Mac & Cheese Waffle Sando$12.99
Our mac & cheese made into a waffle & used as the bun, stuffed with a country pork sausage patty, braised bacon, mac & cheese sauce, sunny fried egg. Served with house potatoes or hand-cut fries. Yeah, seriously.
1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese$30.00
Half Pan of Mac & Cheese (serves 4-6 people)
More about Barn Town Brewing
Mitzi's image

GRILL

Mitzi's

206 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.9 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$3.95
More about Mitzi's

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Salmon

Cappuccino

Pepperoni Pizza

Apple Salad

Wontons

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston