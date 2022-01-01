Mac and cheese in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Zombie Burger JC
Zombie Burger JC
101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines
|Kids Mac + Cheese w/ fries
|$5.49
|Mac + Cheese
|$3.99
More about Dino's Bar & Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dino's Bar & Grill
5962 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
More about G Mig's 5th St. Pub
SANDWICHES
G Mig's 5th St. Pub
128 5th St, West Des Moines
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
More about Barn Town Brewing
Barn Town Brewing
9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines
|Mac & Cheese (Side)
|$3.00
house-made mac & cheese with a creamy boursin & cheddar sauce, with parmesan breadcrumbs.
|Mac & Cheese Waffle Sando
|$12.99
Our mac & cheese made into a waffle & used as the bun, stuffed with a country pork sausage patty, braised bacon, mac & cheese sauce, sunny fried egg. Served with house potatoes or hand-cut fries. Yeah, seriously.
|1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese
|$30.00
Half Pan of Mac & Cheese (serves 4-6 people)