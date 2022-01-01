Margherita pizza in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve margherita pizza
The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
640 S 50th St, West Des Moines
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
Mozzarella/ Basil/ Tomato/ Olive Oil/ Pesto
Gilroy's
1238 8th St, West Des Moines
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.99
Mozzarella / Tomatoes / Basil / Extra virgin olive oil
G Mig's 5th St. Pub
128 5th St, West Des Moines
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.75
Zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil
Additional toppings $1.00/each:
mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, green onions, poblanos, jalapeños, hot peppers rings, Graziano ground sausage, ham, pepperoni, grilled chicken, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles
Gluten free crust available ($3)