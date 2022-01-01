Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Item pic

 

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market

640 S 50th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$13.00
Mozzarella/ Basil/ Tomato/ Olive Oil/ Pesto
More about The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market
Item pic

 

Gilroy's

1238 8th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$13.99
Mozzarella / Tomatoes / Basil / Extra virgin olive oil
More about Gilroy's
G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$10.75
Zesty tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil
Additional toppings $1.00/each:
mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, green onions, poblanos, jalapeños, hot peppers rings, Graziano ground sausage, ham, pepperoni, grilled chicken, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles
Gluten free crust available ($3)
More about G Mig's 5th St. Pub

