Moo goo gai pan in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve moo goo gai pan

Heavenly Asian Cuisine

225 5th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moo Goo Gai Pan$14.00
More about Heavenly Asian Cuisine
Banana Leaf image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Moo Goo Gai Pan$11.95
Stir fried mushroom, onion, carrot.water chestnut, snow pea, napa cabbage and broccoli
More about Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854

