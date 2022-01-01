Pancakes in West Des Moines

Eggs & Jam image

 

Eggs & Jam

1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ludabiscuits$10.95
Side of Crispy Bacon$3.95
Toast Face Killah$11.95
PerKup Cafe image

SANDWICHES

PerKup Cafe

2700 University Ave, West Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CROISSANT SANDWICH$6.00
2 scrambled eggs folded and topped with American cheese & your choice of bacon ham or sausage.
JAKE
3 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onion, peppers, and a choice of meat served over hash-browns and a side of toast.
BISCUIT/JAM$1.65
made from scratch buttermilk biscuits with a side of homemade jam
