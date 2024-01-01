Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve pies

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market image

 

Urban Cellar Wine, Bar, Grille, and Market

640 S 50th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Candy Bar Pie$7.00
More about Urban Cellar Wine, Bar, Grille, and Market
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SINGLE CAN Blackberry Pie Drips$6.55
This Gluten Free Sour tastes like blackberry pie, just like Grandma used to make. It was conditioned on Vietnamese cinnamon and filled with blackberry juice to create a delicious drink to satisfy that sweet tooth.
All beer ordered online must be picked up SAME DAY. We will NOT hold beer.
SINGLE CAN Pear Pie Drips$6.55
We conditioned this gluten free sour on vietnamese cinnamon and then added pear juice. This is a great fall drink with the warming flavors reminiscent of a heaping helping of pear cobbler.
All beer ordered online must be picked up SAME DAY. We will NOT hold beer.
Crowler Jacked Pomegranate$16.00
More about Barn Town Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

French Toast

Shrimp Rolls

Margherita Pizza

Fried Rice

Cake

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Nachos

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1867 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (405 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (91 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston