Potstickers in
West Des Moines
/
West Des Moines
/
Potstickers
West Des Moines restaurants that serve potstickers
SUSHI • NOODLES
Banana Leaf
5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines
Avg 4.3
(531 reviews)
Pork Pot Sticker
$6.95
Thin pastry shells ﬁlled with pork, choice of deep-fried or steamed; served with homemade dumpling sauce
More about Banana Leaf
Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines
Tacos
Pancakes
Rangoon
Chicken Sandwiches
Nachos
Chicken Tenders
Pretzels
Crab Rangoon
More near West Des Moines to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston