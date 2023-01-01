Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
West Des Moines
/
West Des Moines
/
Pudding
West Des Moines restaurants that serve pudding
Eggs & Jam
1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Fight! For Your Right To Pudding
$12.95
More about Eggs & Jam
Gilroy's
1238 8th St, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$7.99
Caramel sauce / whipped cream
Vanilla bean ice cream
More about Gilroy's
Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines
Eel
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Kimchi
Chicken Curry
Scallops
Caesar Salad
Miso Soup
Cheese Pizza
More near West Des Moines to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1478 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(74 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(292 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston