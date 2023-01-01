Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve pudding

Eggs & Jam image

 

Eggs & Jam

1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fight! For Your Right To Pudding$12.95
More about Eggs & Jam
Banner pic

 

Gilroy's

1238 8th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.99
Caramel sauce / whipped cream
Vanilla bean ice cream
More about Gilroy's

