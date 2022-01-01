Rangoon in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve rangoon

Crab Rangoon (6) image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge

225 5th street, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (6)$8.50
Crab Rangoon is a Chinese-American cuisine staple and we make ours from scratch. We take cream cheese and imitation crab and wrap it in handmade wontons, then fried to perfection.
More about Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge
Banana Leaf image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Banana Leaf

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$6.95
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection , serve with sweet & sour sauce
More about Banana Leaf
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi

9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Crab Roll$7.00
Crab, spicy mayo.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Crispy shrimp, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce.
Marilyn Monroll$16.00
Raw. Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado topped w. seared white tuna and garlic sampal sauce.
More about Wasabi
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon Chicken$11.99
grilled or fried chicken, rangoon cream cheese filling, house-made sweet & sour sauce, crispy wontons, green onion
More about Barn Town Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

Crab Rangoon

Nachos

Croissants

Potstickers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Tacos

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston