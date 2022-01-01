Reuben in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve reuben
More about The Hall DSM
The Hall DSM
111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines
|Reuben
|$10.99
Marble Rye, A PILE of Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing
More about Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines
|Pastrami Reuben
|$8.00
Pastrami, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island. 50% more meat than our other sandwiches. Served on your choice of bread. Recommended bread is Marble Rye.