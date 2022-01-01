Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

The Hall DSM

111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$10.99
Marble Rye, A PILE of Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing
More about The Hall DSM
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Reuben$8.00
Pastrami, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island. 50% more meat than our other sandwiches. Served on your choice of bread. Recommended bread is Marble Rye.
More about Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

Tacos

Nachos

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Edamame

Eel

Sweet Potato Fries

Pad Thai

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston