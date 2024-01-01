Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve samosa

Banana Leaf image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa$9.95
Item pic

 

Chowrastha Indian Grill & Eatery

5910 Ashworth Rd, West Desmoines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veg Samosa (2 Pieces)$4.99
A triangular fried pastry stuffed with potatoes, peas and spices.
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Crispy and savory samosas topped with tangy tamarind chutney, creamy yogurt, and a medley of spices, creating a delightful chaat experience.
Onion Samosa$7.99
Crisp pastries stuffed with onions.
