Samosa in West Des Moines

SUSHI • NOODLES
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines
|Samosa
|$9.95
More about Chowrastha Indian Grill & Eatery
Chowrastha Indian Grill & Eatery
5910 Ashworth Rd, West Desmoines
|Veg Samosa (2 Pieces)
|$4.99
A triangular fried pastry stuffed with potatoes, peas and spices.
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.99
Crispy and savory samosas topped with tangy tamarind chutney, creamy yogurt, and a medley of spices, creating a delightful chaat experience.
|Onion Samosa
|$7.99
Crisp pastries stuffed with onions.