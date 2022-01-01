Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve scallops

Banana Leaf image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Banana Leaf

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Spicy Scallops$5.00
More about Banana Leaf
Wasabi image

 

Wasabi

9500 University ave #2101, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Sushi$10.00
Raw. Gluten free.
Scallop Sashimi$10.00
Raw. Gluten free.
More about Wasabi

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

Shrimp Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Croissants

Chicken Salad

Pad Thai

Sorbet

Hash Browns

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston