Shrimp fried rice in
West Des Moines
/
West Des Moines
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
West Des Moines restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Heavenly Asian Cuisine
225 5th St, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Shrimp Fried RIce
$15.00
More about Heavenly Asian Cuisine
Wasabi - Waukee
9500 University Ave #2101, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Jap Fried Rice Shrimp
$16.00
Kimchi Fried Rice Shrimp
$17.00
Spicy.
More about Wasabi - Waukee
