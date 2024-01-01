Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Heavenly Asian Cuisine

225 5th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fried RIce$15.00
More about Heavenly Asian Cuisine
Wasabi - Waukee

9500 University Ave #2101, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jap Fried Rice Shrimp$16.00
Kimchi Fried Rice Shrimp$17.00
Spicy.
More about Wasabi - Waukee

