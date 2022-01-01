Sorbet in West Des Moines
Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck
Big Acai Bowls - DSM Food Truck
1400 Locust St, West Des Moines
|Sorbet Mix POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. The Power size sorbet mix bowl is served in a 20-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
|Sorbet Mix BIG
|$12.00
The BIG is the largest bowl size we offer, and a definite meal. The 'BIG' sorbet mix bowl is served in a 32-oz. bowl with your choice of sorbet bases, granola, banana and additional toppings of your choice.
|Sorbet Mix CLASSIC
|$6.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic sorbet mix bowl is served in a 16-oz bowl with your choice of sorbet bases and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.