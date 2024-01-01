Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve taco salad

G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$14.00
Assorted greens, diced tomato, corn salsa, guacamole, cheddar jack cheese, taco meat and nacho crumbles. Served with salsa verde and sour cream on the side
Taco Salad$14.00
Assorted greens, diced tomato, corn salsa, guacamole, cheddar jack cheese, taco meat and nacho crumbles. Served with salsa verde and sour cream on the side
More about G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
Item pic

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Taco Salad$15.99
Fried tortilla shell filled with mixed greens, birria style brisket, cheddar cheese, black olives, pico de gallo & cilantro lime crema. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Barn Town Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

Cake

California Rolls

Chai Tea

Pancakes

Chicken Noodles

Beef Fried Rice

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Soup

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston