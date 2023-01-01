Tikka masala in West Des Moines
More about The Hall DSM - 111 S. 11th Street Suite 200
The Hall DSM - 111 S. 11th Street Suite 200
111 S. 11th Street Suite 200, West Des Moines
|Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza
|$12.99
Chicken Tikka Masala, mozzarella cheese, Cilantro with a sour cream drizzle.
More about Chowrastha Indian Grill & Eatery
Chowrastha Indian Grill & Eatery
5910 Ashworth Rd, West Desmoines
|Lamb Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Succulent pieces of marinated lamb, cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce with a blend of aromatic spices
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Tender Chicken Breast grilled in a clay oven and then cooked in a light creamy Tomato sauce with Bell Peppers and Onions.
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with bell peppers, onions in tomato sauce with a touch of rich cream.