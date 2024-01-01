Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve tuna salad

The Urban Cellar - Wine Bar, Grill & Market image

 

Urban Cellar Wine, Bar, Grille, and Market

640 S 50th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad$18.00
More about Urban Cellar Wine, Bar, Grille, and Market
4b582b17-d647-426c-a117-cdaa9f0e7881 image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad$6.55
Premium albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on your choice of bread.
Spicy Tuna Salad Wrap$7.05
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, jalapenos, green peppers, and onions.
Spicy Tuna Salad Wrap$10.30
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, jalapenos, green peppers, and onions.
More about Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

Shrimp Rolls

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Teriyaki Salmon

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston