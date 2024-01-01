Tuna salad in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve tuna salad
Urban Cellar Wine, Bar, Grille, and Market
640 S 50th St, West Des Moines
|Blackened Ahi Tuna Salad
|$18.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines
|Tuna Salad
|$6.55
Premium albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on your choice of bread.
|Spicy Tuna Salad Wrap
|$7.05
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, jalapenos, green peppers, and onions.
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, jalapenos, green peppers, and onions.