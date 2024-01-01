Turkey bacon in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
SANDWICHES
G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
128 5th St, West Des Moines
|Jalapeno Bacon Turkey Wrap
|$15.00
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, jalapeño cream cheese, jalapeño bacon, hickory smoked turkey, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and diced tomato, honey mustard on side
|Jalapeno Bacon Turkey Wrap
|$15.00
Thin sliced roast beef, grilled onions, banana pepper rings, provolone cheese, served on a toasted hoagie bun
More about Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon and Ranch
|$7.35
Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch. Served on your choice of bread and with your choice of cheese.
|Turkey Bacon Aioli Wrap
|$10.65
Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, provolone, and aioli.
|Turkey Bacon Aioli Wrap
|$7.25
Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, provolone, and aioli.