Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in West Des Moines

Go
West Des Moines restaurants
Toast

West Des Moines restaurants that serve turkey bacon

G Mig's 5th St. Pub image

SANDWICHES

G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB

128 5th St, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (648 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Bacon Turkey Wrap$15.00
Jalapeño cheddar tortilla, jalapeño cream cheese, jalapeño bacon, hickory smoked turkey, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and diced tomato, honey mustard on side
Jalapeno Bacon Turkey Wrap$15.00
Thin sliced roast beef, grilled onions, banana pepper rings, provolone cheese, served on a toasted hoagie bun
More about G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Bacon and Ranch$7.35
Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch. Served on your choice of bread and with your choice of cheese.
Turkey Bacon Aioli Wrap$10.65
Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, provolone, and aioli.
Turkey Bacon Aioli Wrap$7.25
Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, provolone, and aioli.
More about Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

Browse other tasty dishes in West Des Moines

Sashimi

Calamari

Cake

Lasagna

Fried Rice

Hummus

Tacos

Turkey Wraps

Map

More near West Des Moines to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston