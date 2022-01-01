Waffles in West Des Moines
West Des Moines restaurants that serve waffles
Eggs & Jam
1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines
|Mimosa Chicken and Waffles
|$13.95
|ONE WAFFLE
|$3.95
|M.C. Weekly Waffle
|$13.95
Barn Town Brewing
9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines
|Mac Waffle
|$11.49
our ooey gooey house made mac and cheese made as a waffle. served with a side of our creamy mac and cheese sauce.
|Kid's Waffle (Kids 10 & Under)
|$4.99
|Mac & Cheese Waffle Sando
|$12.99
Our mac & cheese made into a waffle & used as the bun, stuffed with a country pork sausage patty, braised bacon, mac & cheese sauce, sunny fried egg. Served with house potatoes or hand-cut fries. Yeah, seriously.