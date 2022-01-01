Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve waffles

Eggs & Jam image

 

Eggs & Jam

1907 E.P. True Pkwy Suite 102, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mimosa Chicken and Waffles$13.95
ONE WAFFLE$3.95
M.C. Weekly Waffle$13.95
More about Eggs & Jam
Barn Town Brewing image

 

Barn Town Brewing

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac Waffle$11.49
our ooey gooey house made mac and cheese made as a waffle. served with a side of our creamy mac and cheese sauce.
Kid's Waffle (Kids 10 & Under)$4.99
Mac & Cheese Waffle Sando$12.99
Our mac & cheese made into a waffle & used as the bun, stuffed with a country pork sausage patty, braised bacon, mac & cheese sauce, sunny fried egg. Served with house potatoes or hand-cut fries. Yeah, seriously.
More about Barn Town Brewing

