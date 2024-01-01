Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in West Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurants
West Des Moines restaurants that serve wonton soup

Heavenly Asian Cuisine

225 5th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup -Cup$5.00
More about Heavenly Asian Cuisine
Banana Leaf image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines

Avg 4.3 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wonton Soup$0.00
Wontons stuffed with fround shrimp, fresh mushroos and napa cabbage in a vegetable broth.
More about Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854

