Baby back ribs in West Dover

West Dover restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Last Chair Bar & Grill

267 VT-100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BABY BACK RIBS - FULL RACK$28.00
Marinated 12 hours, slow roasted for 4, fall off the bone tender, with our signature barbeque sauce, served with pub cut French fries, coleslaw and cornbread.
More about Last Chair Bar & Grill
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

108 Route 100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Pork Baby Back Ribs$27.00
Half rack of our homemade slow cooked pork baby back ribs. grilled and served with fresh corn on the cob, side of coleslaw, and our homemade potato salad.
More about The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

