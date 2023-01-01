Baby back ribs in West Dover
West Dover restaurants that serve baby back ribs
More about Last Chair Bar & Grill
Last Chair Bar & Grill
267 VT-100, West Dover
|BABY BACK RIBS - FULL RACK
|$28.00
Marinated 12 hours, slow roasted for 4, fall off the bone tender, with our signature barbeque sauce, served with pub cut French fries, coleslaw and cornbread.
More about The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
108 Route 100, West Dover
|BBQ Pork Baby Back Ribs
|$27.00
Half rack of our homemade slow cooked pork baby back ribs. grilled and served with fresh corn on the cob, side of coleslaw, and our homemade potato salad.