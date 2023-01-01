Clam chowder in West Dover
West Dover restaurants that serve clam chowder
Last Chair Bar & Grill
267 VT-100, West Dover
|NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
|$0.00
Tender clams, bacon, onion, celery, and potato in a perfectly seasoned cream.
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
108 Route 100, West Dover
|New England Clam Chowder
|$12.00
Fresh clams, potatoes, onions, and celery.
A 3.95% credit card processing fee is added to all orders.
|New England Clam Chowder
|$12.00
A hearty and tasty traditional chowder with fresh clams, potatoes, onions, and celery.
