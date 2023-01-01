Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in West Dover

West Dover restaurants that serve clam chowder

Main pic

 

Last Chair Bar & Grill

267 VT-100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$0.00
Tender clams, bacon, onion, celery, and potato in a perfectly seasoned cream.
1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza image

 

The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

108 Route 100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Fresh clams, potatoes, onions, and celery.
A 3.95% credit card processing fee is added to all orders.
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
A hearty and tasty traditional chowder with fresh clams, potatoes, onions, and celery.
A 3.95% credit card processing fee is added to all orders.
