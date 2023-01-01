Fish and chips in West Dover
West Dover restaurants that serve fish and chips
Last Chair Bar & Grill
267 VT-100, West Dover
|FISH & CHIPS
|$23.00
Crispy battered Last Chair Ale haddock filet, served with classic cole slaw, fresh pub fries, tarter sauce.
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
108 Route 100, West Dover
|Beer Batter Cod Fish & Chips
|$28.00
Fresh New England cod filet, dipped in our homemade beer batter, fried until crispy on the outside, delicate in the inside. Served with french fríes, coleslaw and fresh homemade remoulade.