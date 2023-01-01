Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in West Dover

West Dover restaurants
West Dover restaurants that serve fish and chips

Last Chair Bar & Grill

267 VT-100, West Dover

FISH & CHIPS$23.00
Crispy battered Last Chair Ale haddock filet, served with classic cole slaw, fresh pub fries, tarter sauce.
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

108 Route 100, West Dover

Beer Batter Cod Fish & Chips$28.00
Fresh New England cod filet, dipped in our homemade beer batter, fried until crispy on the outside, delicate in the inside. Served with french fríes, coleslaw and fresh homemade remoulade.
