Lobster rolls in West Dover

West Dover restaurants
West Dover restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Last Chair Bar & Grill

267 VT-100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
More about Last Chair Bar & Grill
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

108 Route 100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$33.00
Fresh New England Lobster lightly tossed with mayo and served with french fries and cole slaw
More about The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

