Lobster rolls in
West Dover
/
West Dover
/
Lobster Rolls
West Dover restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Last Chair Bar & Grill
267 VT-100, West Dover
No reviews yet
LOBSTER ROLL
$25.00
More about Last Chair Bar & Grill
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
108 Route 100, West Dover
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$33.00
Fresh New England Lobster lightly tossed with mayo and served with french fries and cole slaw
More about The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
