Salmon in West Dover

West Dover restaurants
West Dover restaurants that serve salmon

Trail 87 image

 

Trail 87

271 Rt 100, West Dover

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON TOSTADAS$28.00
Cast Iron Seared Faroe Island Salmon, House Fried Masa, Beer Braised Black Beans, Peach Pico De Gallo, Fire Roasted Salsa Roja, Cilantro Lime Creme, Cojito Cheese
More about Trail 87
1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza image

 

1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza

108 Route 100, West Dover

TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon BLT$19.00
Grilled 6 oz. salmon with lemon herb mayo on toasted Sourdough, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with a garden salad and Balsamic vinaigrette
Honey Salmon$34.00
Honey glazed salmon filet served with sauteed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and beet coulis
More about 1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza
