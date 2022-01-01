Salmon in West Dover
West Dover restaurants that serve salmon
Trail 87
271 Rt 100, West Dover
|SALMON TOSTADAS
|$28.00
Cast Iron Seared Faroe Island Salmon, House Fried Masa, Beer Braised Black Beans, Peach Pico De Gallo, Fire Roasted Salsa Roja, Cilantro Lime Creme, Cojito Cheese
1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza
108 Route 100, West Dover
|Salmon BLT
|$19.00
Grilled 6 oz. salmon with lemon herb mayo on toasted Sourdough, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with a garden salad and Balsamic vinaigrette
|Honey Salmon
|$34.00
Honey glazed salmon filet served with sauteed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and beet coulis