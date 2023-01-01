Spinach salad in West Dover

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Last Chair Bar & Grill

267 VT-100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPINACH SALAD$13.00
Baby spinach accompanied by crumbled bacon, boiled egg, roasted peppers, tomato, Vermont goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Last Chair Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

108 Route 100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry & Spinach Salad$19.00
Fresh baby spinach tossed in a maple raspberry vinaigrette topped with strawberries, cucumbers, avocado, candied pecans, dried cranberries and finished with feta cheese.
More about The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

