Steak sandwiches in West Dover
West Dover restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Last Chair Bar & Grill
Last Chair Bar & Grill
267 VT-100, West Dover
|STEAK TIP SANDWICH
|$17.00
Tenderloin steak tips sautéed along with sliced mushrooms, onion on a toasted ciabatta roll with Vermont cheddar and horseradish sauce.
More about The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
108 Route 100, West Dover
|Tenderloin Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
Prime tenderloin steak tips, avocado, garlic mayo, chimichurri, on a fresh batard with house cut fries.
A 3% credit card surcharge is added to all orders.