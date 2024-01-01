Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in West Dover

Go
West Dover restaurants
Toast

West Dover restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Main pic

 

Last Chair Bar & Grill

267 VT-100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK TIP SANDWICH$17.00
Tenderloin steak tips sautéed along with sliced mushrooms, onion on a toasted ciabatta roll with Vermont cheddar and horseradish sauce.
More about Last Chair Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

108 Route 100, West Dover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tenderloin Steak Sandwich$22.00
Prime tenderloin steak tips, avocado, garlic mayo, chimichurri, on a fresh batard with house cut fries.
A 3% credit card surcharge is added to all orders.
More about The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.

Browse other tasty dishes in West Dover

Caesar Salad

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Tacos

Brisket

Map

More near West Dover to explore

Troy

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (762 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1166 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (764 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (239 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston