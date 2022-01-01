Go
West End Poke

Pronounced Poh-Kay, it’s fresh, healthy and delicious, taking all the best components of sushi and putting them into a bowl.

750 Summit St • $$

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Poke Okay Combo$15.00
Choice of 2 raw proteins, cucumber, shredded carrot, edamame, pickled watermelon radish, avocado, sesame seeds, classic sauce, sriracha aioli drizzle
Spicy Ahi Tuna$12.00
Ahi tuna, seaweed salad, masago, cucumber, carrot, edamame, green onion, wasabi aioli
Gyoza (6)$7.00
Big Bang Shrimp Bowl$11.00
Crispy lightly battered fried shrimp, diced tomato, red cabbage, green onion, sweet and spicy bang sauce
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$8.00
Hawaiian Ahi Tuna$12.00
Ahi tuna, cucumber, sweet onion, pickled watermelon radish, avocado, cilantro, sesame seeds, classic sauce, wonton crisps
Island Chicken$10.00
Pineapple chicken, edamame, corn, avocado, wonton crisps, sesame seeds, miso aioli
Build Your Own Bowl
Korean Pork Bulgogi$10.00
Marinated soy garlic pork strips, sweet onion, shredded carrot, pickled watermelon radish, wasabi peas, green onion, miso
Show Me The Heat$10.00
Spicy gochujang grilled chicken or shrimp, red cabbage, carrot kimchi, avocado, shredded carrot, green onion, sesame seeds, sriracha aioli drizzle
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

750 Summit St

Winston Salem NC

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
