Go
Toast

WEST END TAVERN

Serving long-smoked BBQ & happy belly-making tavern fare to the wild & free Boulder community since 1987.

926 Pearl St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich$17.50
kc bbq sauce, bread & butter pickles, red onion, aioli, sourdough toast. Served with Fries.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$16.50
served with fries, smoky aioli, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, house pickles
Burnt Ends$13.00
kansas city style. get ‘em while they last
Sd Ranch
Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
ranch, lettuce, pickles, bleu cheese. Served with Fries.
Tavern Burger$16.00
served with fries, smoky aioli, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, house pickles
Macaroni & Cheese$6.00
served with bread crumbs
Seasoned French Fries$5.00
Iceberg Wedge$10.00
honey cured bacon, grape tomatoes, scallions, bleu cheese
6 Jumbo Wings$17.00
dirty (a.k.a spicy honey) and buffalo style
6 wings, celery, carrots, blue cheese
See full menu

Location

926 Pearl St

Boulder CO

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jax Fish House - Boulder

No reviews yet

Consistently voted to the "Best of" awards of Boulder and Denver, Jazzer's has served up the finest and freshest the ocean has to offer since 1994. At this Pearl street hotspot, prepare yourself for the welcoming, yet wild vibe that has set Jax apart from all the rest.

The Kitchen American Bistro

No reviews yet

a sexy bar & bistro shaking up killer drinks & flavors from around the world

Corrida

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blofish

No reviews yet

Fresh | Sustainable | Organic | High Quality Sushi To Go

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston