Cake in West Grove
West Grove restaurants that serve cake
More about Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
27 Jenner’s Village Center, West Grove
|Peanut Butter Explosion Cake
|$6.00
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Cake
|$7.00
|Chocolate Cake Reg
|$7.00
More about Twelves Grill & Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Twelves Grill & Cafe
10 Exchange Pl, West Grove
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Lettuce, tomato, grilled brioche, old bay fries, caper aioli
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, grilled brioche, old bay fries, caper aioli
|Crab Cake
|$43.00
2 Crab Cakes, parmesan risotto, grilled asparagus, caper aioli (GF)