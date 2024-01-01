Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pizza steak in
West Grove
/
West Grove
/
Pizza Steak
West Grove restaurants that serve pizza steak
Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
27 Jenner’s Village Center, West Grove
No reviews yet
Cheese Steak Pizza
$19.50
More about Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
Pasquale's Pizza IV
2058 Newark Rd, New London
No reviews yet
Pizza Steak
$11.00
More about Pasquale's Pizza IV
Browse other tasty dishes in West Grove
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Jalapeno Poppers
Caprese Salad
French Fries
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Arugula Salad
Pies
More near West Grove to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Downingtown
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 3.9
(16 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
North East
No reviews yet
Parkesburg
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(135 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1913 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1448 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(523 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(877 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(324 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston