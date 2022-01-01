Salmon in West Grove

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Grove restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen

27 Jenner’s Village Center, West Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Aurora$26.00
Pan seared salmon with roasted tomatoes and spinach with a cream sauce
Blackened Salmon Penne$22.00
Salmon Capellini Fresca$18.00
More about Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Twelves Grill & Cafe

10 Exchange Pl, West Grove

Avg 4.4 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Panini$14.00
Grilled Salmon, lettuce, tomato, pesto, rye bread, house cut kettle chips
Salmon Burger$15.00
Grilled Salmon burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, sun-dried tomato pesto grilled Brioche bun, house cut bistro fries
Salmon Panini$14.00
Grilled Salmon, lettuce, tomato, pesto, rye bread, house cut kettle chips
More about Twelves Grill & Cafe

