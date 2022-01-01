Salmon in West Grove
West Grove restaurants that serve salmon
More about Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
27 Jenner’s Village Center, West Grove
|Salmon Aurora
|$26.00
Pan seared salmon with roasted tomatoes and spinach with a cream sauce
|Blackened Salmon Penne
|$22.00
|Salmon Capellini Fresca
|$18.00
More about Twelves Grill & Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Twelves Grill & Cafe
10 Exchange Pl, West Grove
|Salmon Panini
|$14.00
Grilled Salmon, lettuce, tomato, pesto, rye bread, house cut kettle chips
|Salmon Burger
|$15.00
Grilled Salmon burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, sun-dried tomato pesto grilled Brioche bun, house cut bistro fries
|Salmon Panini
|$14.00
Grilled Salmon, lettuce, tomato, pesto, rye bread, house cut kettle chips