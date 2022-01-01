West Hartford restaurants you'll love
West Hartford's top cuisines
Must-try West Hartford restaurants
Savoy Pizzeria
32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Jersey Shore
|$17.50
meatball, fontina, cherry peppers, parmesan
|Soppressata Picante
|$17.50
soppressata, mystic cheese "melinda mae", evoo, chili flakes, oregano, hot honey drizzle
|Red Veg Redemption
|$15.50
broccoli rabe, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella
FRENCH FRIES
Union Kitchen
43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Served with house cut fries.
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
|Fried Chicken
|$14.00
Spot Coffee
69 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$12.35
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
|G Latte
|$4.75
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
22 raymond rd, west hartford
|Popular items
|Street Corn Esquites
|$5.95
chili-lime aioli, cotija
|Beef Barbacoa
|$5.50
pasilla chile, adobo mole, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw
|Rice & Beans
|$3.95
black beans, rice, pico de gallo, cotija
Zephyr's Street Pizza
968R Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Slice Cheese
|$3.35
Red, shredded mozz, parm, dry oregano
|Yard Bird
|$20.50
white, braised chicken thigh, fontina, Calabrian breadcrumbs, honey siracha, pickle relish
|Oregon Trail
|$19.50
white, mushroom medley, fontina, sage, garlic
Avert Brasserie
35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Side Frites
|$6.00
House made Frites **Contains Gluten**
|Side Truffle Fries
|$6.00
House made Frites, Chives, Truffle Oil
*Contains Gluten*
|Onion Soup
|$8.00
Toasted Baguette | Gruyere Cheese |Onion | Sal | Thyme | Rosemary | Garlic | Butte |, Flour | Veal Stock | Sherry Wine **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|6 Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Golden knots coated w butter, fresh garlic, oregano, parsley and Romano cheese
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, garlic croutons, tossed in classic caesar dressing
|Sm Mozzarella
|$11.50
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
332 North Main St, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Baker's Dozen
|$13.20
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 13 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
|Half Dozen
|$8.25
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 6 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.69
Turkey, Lettuce & Tomato
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Fajitas Frida
Choice of Steak, Chicken, Vegetable or Shrimp (+$2). With rice, refried beans, or black beans (choose your beans) sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
|Meal of 4 Tacos
|$16.00
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
|Quesadilla Chicken
|$15.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
HBC - WEHA Center
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|Popular items
|Alt-B
|$8.49
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.29
House roasted and pulled chicken, whole wheat wrap, romaine, and parm with scratch Caesar dressing.
|Latte
|$3.99
Steamed milk and espresso. 12 or 16oz
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Arugula Bistro
953 farmington avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Bistro Steak
|$34.00
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus beef, Kansas... Marinated and grilled steak, fries and baby greens, served with truffle aioli
|Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Arugula, radicchio, frisee, oven-roasted tomatoes & a “shower” of ricotta salata
|Israeli Couscous
|$22.00
...this dish lends itself to a bit of “spice”...can be made without chicken housemade chicken confit, pulled off the bone, and a mélange of mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, broccoli, cauliflower & spinach, in a light curry vinaigrette
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
Prai Kitchen
23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Basil Fried Rice**
Stir fried rice, onion, bell pepper, basil, chili and egg
|Pad C U
Sautee’ flat noodle with sweet soy sauce, egg, Chinese broccoli and broccoli
|Chicken Satae (Gf)
|$8.00
Marinated chicken in coconut milk and herbs served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. 6 pieces in one order
CoraCora Restaurant
162 Shield Street, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Chicken Chaufa
|$18.50
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
|Chaufa Mixto
|$23.00
Chicken and beef.
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
|Peruvian Combo
|$25.00
Whole chicken with French fries, regular salad, and LG Cora Sauce
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|VINTED PRIME BURGER
|$15.95
Bacon, gruyere, three pepper aioli, Kaiser roll
|24 HOUR RED WINE SHORT RIB
|$27.95
Braised short rib, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, crispy onion rings
|PEAR AND BURRATA SALAD
|$14.00
Arugula, radicchio, Asian pear, candied pecans, white balsamic and pink peppercorn vinaigrette with honey comb
Toro Taberna
155 park rd, west hartford
|Popular items
|Pintxos
delicious meat on a stick, what more could you want
|Paella
classic Spanish rice dish served with garlic aioli. Choice of style.
MINIMUM 45 MINS TO PREPARE
|Mexican Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
burnt orange crema, pepitas
Flora - West Hartford
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$21.00
Impossible walnut 'sausage', romesco sauce, spinach
|Avocado Bowl
|$20.00
Cashew cream, marinara, farro, kale, zucchini, baby tomato, seeds, chili oil, avocado on top
|Risotto
|$20.00
butternut puree, chestnut, sage brown 'butter', tempeh, cranberry & pumpkin seed crumb
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Treva
980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford
|Popular items
|Flatbread Prosc.
|$14.00
Mozzarella | Fig Jam | Prosciutto | Arugula | Saba ** Contains: Gluten, Dairy**
|Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
|$19.00
Pecorino Cheese | Black Pepper **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg**
|Arugula
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano | Lemon | Cherry Tomato **Contains, Dairy**
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Popular items
|DMP South Main
|$5.95
Smoked Bacon | Eggs | Cheddar Cheese | House Made Brioche Roll **Contains Dairy, Gluten, & Egg**
|Chicken the Other Way
|$9.95
Crispy Fried Chicken | Baby Gem Lettuce | Sweet Pickles | Remoulade **Contains Dairy, Gluten, & Egg**
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Multigrain Toast | Smashed Avocado | Cherry Tomato | Radish | Everything Spice **Contains Gluten, Dairy, & Sesame**
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Popular items
|Sm Cheese
|$11.25
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
|Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, garlic parm, sweet Asian or honey mustard bbq.
|Joey's Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Hummus Tahini
|$9.50
Chic Peas, Sesame Tahina, Salt, Citric Acid, Lemon, Pepper, Cumin, Parsley, Mint, Honey
**Contains Sesame**
|Za'atar Chicken Mezze
|$12.00
Zaatar Spiced Breaded Chicken | Garlic Tahini | Sesame **Contains Dairy, Sesame & Gluten**
|Harissa BBQ Chicken
|$20.00
Skewered Chicken Thigh | Harissa Marinade | Garnish: Charred Shishito Peppers | Roasted Red Onion | Grilled Tomato | Saffron Basmati Rice | Harissa Sauce **Contains Dairy, Sesame (rice) & Onion (Harissa)**
Plan B
138 Park road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Mini Cheese Burgers
|$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
|Burger Salad
|$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Restaurant Bricco
78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm
|$26.00
sunday sauce, mozzarella & cavatelli
|Chicken Milanese
|$22.00
house green salad, grilled lemon & buerre blanc
|Penne Alla Vodka Chicken
|$24.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano
Max Burger - West Hartford
124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad - Large
|$11.95
blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, pumpernickel croutons, sherry vinaigrette
|Max Classic - 8 oz
|$14.25
8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, artisan roll
|Lean Green
|$11.00
kale, shaved brussels sprouts, green beans, cucumber, grana padano, chopped almonds, lemon vinaigrette
Mecha
975 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Pho Ga
|$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford
22 Raymond Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Beef Barbacoa
|$11.95
Guajillo braised brisket, chipotle salsa, slaw, salsa mexicana
|Carne Asada
|$14.95
Grilled steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, cheddar melt, fries
|Guacamole & Cheese loaded fries
|$6.95
Guacamole and fundido cheese
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
|French Toast
House Baked Challah French Toast
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Add your favorite breakfast meat and cheese to go with the scrambled egg in a tortilla wrap, served with a side of your choice.
Kaliubon Ramen & Poke
54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu Mayu Ramen
|$16.00
With chashu, mayu, kikurage mushroom, scallions, menma, aji-tama and sesame seeds.
|Pork Bao
|$9.00
Braised pork belly, cucumber, carrot, daikon, scallion, hoisin BBQ sauce.
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$15.00
Vegetarian broth, assorted mushrooms, spiced tofu, scallions, lotus chip, red onions, and sesame seeds.
