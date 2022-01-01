West Hartford restaurants you'll love

West Hartford restaurants
Toast
  • West Hartford

West Hartford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try West Hartford restaurants

Savoy Pizzeria image

 

Savoy Pizzeria

32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jersey Shore$17.50
meatball, fontina, cherry peppers, parmesan
Soppressata Picante$17.50
soppressata, mystic cheese "melinda mae", evoo, chili flakes, oregano, hot honey drizzle
Red Veg Redemption$15.50
broccoli rabe, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella
More about Savoy Pizzeria
Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Served with house cut fries.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Fried Chicken$14.00
More about Union Kitchen
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

69 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
G Latte$4.75
More about Spot Coffee
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food image

 

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

22 raymond rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Street Corn Esquites$5.95
chili-lime aioli, cotija
Beef Barbacoa$5.50
pasilla chile, adobo mole, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw
Rice & Beans$3.95
black beans, rice, pico de gallo, cotija
More about Toro Loco Mexican Street Food
Zephyr's Street Pizza image

 

Zephyr's Street Pizza

968R Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Slice Cheese$3.35
Red, shredded mozz, parm, dry oregano
Yard Bird$20.50
white, braised chicken thigh, fontina, Calabrian breadcrumbs, honey siracha, pickle relish
Oregon Trail$19.50
white, mushroom medley, fontina, sage, garlic
More about Zephyr's Street Pizza
Avert Brasserie image

 

Avert Brasserie

35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (2994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side Frites$6.00
House made Frites **Contains Gluten**
Side Truffle Fries$6.00
House made Frites, Chives, Truffle Oil
*Contains Gluten*
Onion Soup$8.00
Toasted Baguette | Gruyere Cheese |Onion | Sal | Thyme | Rosemary | Garlic | Butte |, Flour | Veal Stock | Sherry Wine **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
More about Avert Brasserie
Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 Garlic Knots$5.00
Golden knots coated w butter, fresh garlic, oregano, parsley and Romano cheese
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, garlic croutons, tossed in classic caesar dressing
Sm Mozzarella$11.50
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce
More about Luna Pizza
Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

332 North Main St, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baker's Dozen$13.20
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 13 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Half Dozen$8.25
Please be sure to only pick a quantity of 6 when choosing your flavors the system will let you do more and you may not get the flavors you want!
Turkey Sandwich$7.69
Turkey, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
Frida West Hartford image

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fajitas Frida
Choice of Steak, Chicken, Vegetable or Shrimp (+$2). With rice, refried beans, or black beans (choose your beans) sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Meal of 4 Tacos$16.00
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
Quesadilla Chicken$15.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
More about Frida West Hartford
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEHA Center

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alt-B$8.49
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.29
House roasted and pulled chicken, whole wheat wrap, romaine, and parm with scratch Caesar dressing.
Latte$3.99
Steamed milk and espresso. 12 or 16oz
More about HBC - WEHA Center
Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bistro Steak$34.00
Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus beef, Kansas... Marinated and grilled steak, fries and baby greens, served with truffle aioli
Arugula Salad$12.00
Arugula, radicchio, frisee, oven-roasted tomatoes & a “shower” of ricotta salata
Israeli Couscous$22.00
...this dish lends itself to a bit of “spice”...can be made without chicken housemade chicken confit, pulled off the bone, and a mélange of mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, broccoli, cauliflower & spinach, in a light curry vinaigrette
More about Arugula Bistro
Prai Kitchen image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basil Fried Rice**
Stir fried rice, onion, bell pepper, basil, chili and egg
Pad C U
Sautee’ flat noodle with sweet soy sauce, egg, Chinese broccoli and broccoli
Chicken Satae (Gf)$8.00
Marinated chicken in coconut milk and herbs served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce. 6 pieces in one order
More about Prai Kitchen
CoraCora Restaurant image

 

CoraCora Restaurant

162 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Chaufa$18.50
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Chaufa Mixto$23.00
Chicken and beef.
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Peruvian Combo$25.00
Whole chicken with French fries, regular salad, and LG Cora Sauce
More about CoraCora Restaurant
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
VINTED PRIME BURGER$15.95
Bacon, gruyere, three pepper aioli, Kaiser roll
24 HOUR RED WINE SHORT RIB$27.95
Braised short rib, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, crispy onion rings
PEAR AND BURRATA SALAD$14.00
Arugula, radicchio, Asian pear, candied pecans, white balsamic and pink peppercorn vinaigrette with honey comb
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Toro Taberna image

 

Toro Taberna

155 park rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pintxos
delicious meat on a stick, what more could you want
Paella
classic Spanish rice dish served with garlic aioli. Choice of style.
MINIMUM 45 MINS TO PREPARE
Mexican Chocolate Cake$7.00
burnt orange crema, pepitas
More about Toro Taberna
Flora - West Hartford image

 

Flora - West Hartford

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gnocchi$21.00
Impossible walnut 'sausage', romesco sauce, spinach
Avocado Bowl$20.00
Cashew cream, marinara, farro, kale, zucchini, baby tomato, seeds, chili oil, avocado on top
Risotto$20.00
butternut puree, chestnut, sage brown 'butter', tempeh, cranberry & pumpkin seed crumb
More about Flora - West Hartford
Treva image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Treva

980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford

Avg 4.8 (3384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flatbread Prosc.$14.00
Mozzarella | Fig Jam | Prosciutto | Arugula | Saba ** Contains: Gluten, Dairy**
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$19.00
Pecorino Cheese | Black Pepper **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg**
Arugula$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano | Lemon | Cherry Tomato **Contains, Dairy**
More about Treva
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DMP South Main$5.95
Smoked Bacon | Eggs | Cheddar Cheese | House Made Brioche Roll **Contains Dairy, Gluten, & Egg**
Chicken the Other Way$9.95
Crispy Fried Chicken | Baby Gem Lettuce | Sweet Pickles | Remoulade **Contains Dairy, Gluten, & Egg**
Smashed Avocado Toast$7.95
Multigrain Toast | Smashed Avocado | Cherry Tomato | Radish | Everything Spice **Contains Gluten, Dairy, & Sesame**
More about DORO Marketplace
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT image

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sm Cheese$11.25
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Boneless Wings$8.99
Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, garlic parm, sweet Asian or honey mustard bbq.
Joey's Chicken Wings$11.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus Tahini$9.50
Chic Peas, Sesame Tahina, Salt, Citric Acid, Lemon, Pepper, Cumin, Parsley, Mint, Honey
**Contains Sesame**
Za'atar Chicken Mezze$12.00
Zaatar Spiced Breaded Chicken | Garlic Tahini | Sesame **Contains Dairy, Sesame & Gluten**
Harissa BBQ Chicken$20.00
Skewered Chicken Thigh | Harissa Marinade | Garnish: Charred Shishito Peppers | Roasted Red Onion | Grilled Tomato | Saffron Basmati Rice | Harissa Sauce **Contains Dairy, Sesame (rice) & Onion (Harissa)**
More about Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Plan B image

 

Plan B

138 Park road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Cheese Burgers$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Crispy Chicken Burger$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
More about Plan B
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parm$26.00
sunday sauce, mozzarella & cavatelli
Chicken Milanese$22.00
house green salad, grilled lemon & buerre blanc
Penne Alla Vodka Chicken$24.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano
More about Restaurant Bricco
Max Burger - West Hartford image

 

Max Burger - West Hartford

124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad - Large$11.95
blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, pumpernickel croutons, sherry vinaigrette
Max Classic - 8 oz$14.25
8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, artisan roll
Lean Green$11.00
kale, shaved brussels sprouts, green beans, cucumber, grana padano, chopped almonds, lemon vinaigrette
More about Max Burger - West Hartford
Mecha image

 

Mecha

975 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pho Ga$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
More about Mecha
Wurst Haus image

FRENCH FRIES

Wurst Haus

37 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 3.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wurst Haus
Black Bamboo image

 

Black Bamboo

844 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Black Bamboo
Jar & Bar image

 

Jar & Bar

179 Park Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Jar & Bar
Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford

22 Raymond Road, West Hartford

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Barbacoa$11.95
Guajillo braised brisket, chipotle salsa, slaw, salsa mexicana
Carne Asada$14.95
Grilled steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, cheddar melt, fries
Guacamole & Cheese loaded fries$6.95
Guacamole and fundido cheese
More about Loco Urban Street Food West Hartford
The Place 2 Be image

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
French Toast
House Baked Challah French Toast
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Add your favorite breakfast meat and cheese to go with the scrambled egg in a tortilla wrap, served with a side of your choice.
More about The Place 2 Be
Kaliubon Ramen & Poke image

 

Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tonkotsu Mayu Ramen$16.00
With chashu, mayu, kikurage mushroom, scallions, menma, aji-tama and sesame seeds.
Pork Bao$9.00
Braised pork belly, cucumber, carrot, daikon, scallion, hoisin BBQ sauce.
Vegetarian Ramen$15.00
Vegetarian broth, assorted mushrooms, spiced tofu, scallions, lotus chip, red onions, and sesame seeds.
More about Kaliubon Ramen & Poke

