West Hartford restaurants you'll love

Savoy Pizzeria & Craft Bar
32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Red Veg Redemption
|$15.95
broccoli, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella
|Franklin Avenue Freeze Out
|$15.95
pepperoni, mozzarella
|Betty Ravita
|$17.95
prosciutto, fig paste, asiago, goat cheese, arugula, hot honey drizzle
Americana Restaurant & Bar - West Hartford - 179 Park Road
179 Park Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Wings
|$0.00
|BBQ Burger
|$16.00
|Americana Burger
|$16.00
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food - 22 raymond rd
22 raymond rd, west hartford
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$6.50
chipotle pepper, charred peppers, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw
|Guacamole
|$13.00
tomato cilantro jalapeno lime
SERVED WITH CHIPS
|Pork Al Pastor
|$6.50
charred pina salsa,crispy chicharron
Zephyr's Street Pizza - 968R Farmington Avenue
968R Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$22.95
Red, shredded mozz, parm, dry oregano
|Yard Bird
|$26.00
white, braised chicken thigh, mozz, Calabrian breadcrumbs, honey siracha, pickle relish
|Kurts
|$20.50
Red sauce, garlic, basil, parm, dry oregano
Avert Brasserie
35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Pan Seared Duck Breast
|$38.00
Crisy Duck Breast finished with a rhubard glaze. Served over a sunchoke puree and braised fennel. Topped with fennel fronds.
Allergies: Allium, dairy, seed
|Chicken Fricassee
|$30.00
Pan roasted half chicken (semi boneless) served over sauce soubise (white onion puree) with mixed roasted mushrooms (button, trumpet, oyster, shittake, maittake) Finished with chicken jus and fresh herbs.
Allergies: Allium, dairy
|Bourguignon
|$38.00
Braised short rib cooked bourg style. Served over a vidalia soubise, roasted root vegetables and a persillada.
Allergies: Allium, nightshade, dairy
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Lrg Mozzarella
|$21.00
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce
|Lrg Margherita
|$25.00
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, Italian plum tomato sauce
|House Salad
|$12.00
Mixed field greens, celery, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, our italian dressing made with 100% olive oil & red wine vinegar
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels of West Hartford
332 North Main St, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$1.50
Just single bagels...order 1/2 and baker's dozens under designated buttons to receive quantity discount!
|Plain Cream Cheese
|$4.99
|Iced Coffee
|$0.00
Frida West Hartford
1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Frida Tacos (4)
|$16.00
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
|Casa De Frida Margarita
|$10.00
By law, you must be at least 21 years of age to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. A food order must be placed in order to select an alcoholic beverage.
|Fajitas Frida
|$21.00
Choice of Steak, Chicken, Vegetable or Shrimp (+$2). With rice, refried beans, or black beans (choose your beans) sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
HBC - WEHA Center
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|Popular items
|E-BAT
|$8.99
Egg, bacon, avocado, and tomato. With melted cheddar on brioche bun.
|Alt-B
|$6.00
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
|HBC Eggwich
|$8.99
Local egg, breakfast potatoes, tomato jam, and cheddar on a brioche
Sparrow Pizza Bar - West Hartford
977 Farmington Avenue, W Hartford
|Popular items
|The Colony
|$14.00
"Hot Oil Pizza" with Hot Oil Calabrian Chili Relish
|Butternut Bray
|$16.00
Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, White Sauce, Goat Cheese, Pistachios, Hot Honey, Balsamic Glaze
|B.Y.O.P.
|$12.00
Build Your Own Pizza
SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Arugula Bistro - 953 Farmington Avenue
953 farmington avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Sweet Italian Sausage & Fig
|$22.00
Sweet Italian Sausage & fig...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, italian sausage, fresh fig compote & blue cheese
|Mediterranean Side salad
|$4.00
|SD Hummus & Pita
|$4.00
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
french fries, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
lemon aioli
|Pan Roasted Lobster - 1.25lb
|$46.00
served with your choice of one side dish
Rosa Mexicano - West Hartford, CT
51 Isham Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Enchiladas - Pasilla Roasted Mushrooms
|$21.00
Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, Chihuahua cheese, crema, queso fresco. Choice of salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
|Mac & Queso
|$10.00
Vegetarian
|Taco Plate (3)
|$0.00
Three per order. Queso Oaxaca, cilantro, onions, consommé dip, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Popular items
|The Russell Penne
|$21.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Sun-Dried Tomato, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing.
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Romaine, Roasted Onion, Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread served with Sweet Plantains
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
Prai Kitchen
23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (Gf)
|$0.00
Stir fried rice noodle, ground peanut, bean sprouts, scallion and egg
|Basil Sauce***
|$0.00
Sautee' basil, chili, garlic, bell pepper and mushroom
|Drunken Noodle***
|$0.00
Sautee’ flat noodle, basil, chili, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion and egg
CORACORA Restaurant
162 Shield Street, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Chicken Chaufa
|$20.00
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
|Peruvian Combo
|$36.00
Whole rotisserie chicken, LG french fries, LG salad, Cora Sauce.
|Chicken Saltado*
|$20.00
Chicken tenderloin, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.
BIRDIE LOUNGE
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford
|Popular items
|Wheat Parm
|$23.00
Marinara, Almond 'Ricotta', Chive Oil
|Chicken Parma
|$24.00
Marinara, Parmesan, Burrata, Pasta
|Orange Glazed Salmon
|$26.00
Polenta, Butternut Caponata, Braised Kale
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Treva
980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford
|Popular items
|Lattuga
|$12.00
Bibb Lettuce | Apple | Gorgonzola | Almond **Contains: Dairy**
|Caesar
|$12.00
Romaine Heart | Ciabatta Crouton **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Fish**
|Rigatoni
|$26.00
Sweet Fennel Sausage | Beef Bolognese **Contains: Gluten**
DORO Marketplace West Hartford - DMP-WeHa
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Popular items
|DMP South Main
|$7.95
Smoked Bacon | Eggs | Cheddar Cheese | House Made Brioche Roll **Contains Dairy, Gluten, & Egg**
|20oz Cold Brew
|$5.00
Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew
|DMP Caesar
|$8.50
Crisp Romaine Hearts | Pecorino | Croutons | Caesar Dressing **Contains Gluten & Dairy**
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Whipped Feta
*nut/dairy allergy* Greek yogurt, feta, honey, pistachio
|Albanian Salad
|$11.00
**Dairy (no feta) & Sesame Allergy (no za’atar)** Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Feta cheese, Olives, Olive oil, Kosher salt, Black pepper, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Za’atar
|Babaganoush
**Contains Sesame, Dairy & Garlic** Eggplant, tahina, olive oil, labneh, garlic, EVOO, Sumac
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Restaurant Bricco
78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Boston Bibb
|$13.00
red onions, cucumber, sun dried tomatoes, pine nuts, gorgonzola & lemon vinaigrette
|Meatball App
|$14.00
stracciatella mozzarella & sugo napolitano (3 in a order
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$22.00
sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano
Max Burger
124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Maple Whiskey Burger
|$17.50
8 oz. beef burger, arugula, caramelized onion, great hill farms blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, maple-whiskey sauce, artisan roll
|All American Burger
|$18.00
8 oz., american cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, chopped red onion, max sauce, artisan roll
|Texican Burger
|$17.50
8 oz., applewood smoked bacon, barbeque sauce, onion straws, chipotle-jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, artisan roll
El Santo tequila & mezcal
970 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Queso Dip
|$9.00
|Enchiladas
|$22.00
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|FRENCH ONION SOUP
|$12.00
Veal stock, caramelized onion, gruyere cheese, French bread crouton
Plan B - West Hartford
138 Park road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Philly Steak Burger
|$16.99
Our sliced steak, garlic mayo, mushrooms, onions and American cheese sauce
WeHa Brewing & Roasting Co
141 Shield Street, West Hartford
DORO Marketplace Catering - DMP Catering-West Hartford
1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford
