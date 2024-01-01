West Hartford restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Hartford restaurants

West Hartford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • West Hartford

West Hartford's top cuisines

Must-try West Hartford restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Savoy Pizzeria & Craft Bar

32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Red Veg Redemption$15.95
broccoli, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella
Franklin Avenue Freeze Out$15.95
pepperoni, mozzarella
Betty Ravita$17.95
prosciutto, fig paste, asiago, goat cheese, arugula, hot honey drizzle
Banner pic

 

Americana Restaurant & Bar - West Hartford - 179 Park Road

179 Park Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$0.00
BBQ Burger$16.00
Americana Burger$16.00
Toro Loco Mexican Street Food image

 

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food - 22 raymond rd

22 raymond rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$6.50
chipotle pepper, charred peppers, pico de gallo, and mexican slaw
Guacamole$13.00
tomato cilantro jalapeno lime
SERVED WITH CHIPS
Pork Al Pastor$6.50
charred pina salsa,crispy chicharron
Zephyr's Street Pizza image

 

Zephyr's Street Pizza - 968R Farmington Avenue

968R Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheese$22.95
Red, shredded mozz, parm, dry oregano
Yard Bird$26.00
white, braised chicken thigh, mozz, Calabrian breadcrumbs, honey siracha, pickle relish
Kurts$20.50
Red sauce, garlic, basil, parm, dry oregano
Avert Brasserie image

 

Avert Brasserie

35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (2994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Seared Duck Breast$38.00
Crisy Duck Breast finished with a rhubard glaze. Served over a sunchoke puree and braised fennel. Topped with fennel fronds.
Allergies: Allium, dairy, seed
Chicken Fricassee$30.00
Pan roasted half chicken (semi boneless) served over sauce soubise (white onion puree) with mixed roasted mushrooms (button, trumpet, oyster, shittake, maittake) Finished with chicken jus and fresh herbs.
Allergies: Allium, dairy
Bourguignon$38.00
Braised short rib cooked bourg style. Served over a vidalia soubise, roasted root vegetables and a persillada.
Allergies: Allium, nightshade, dairy
Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lrg Mozzarella$21.00
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce
Lrg Margherita$25.00
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, Italian plum tomato sauce
House Salad$12.00
Mixed field greens, celery, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, our italian dressing made with 100% olive oil & red wine vinegar
Lox Stock & Bagels image

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels of West Hartford

332 North Main St, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bagel$1.50
Just single bagels...order 1/2 and baker's dozens under designated buttons to receive quantity discount!
Plain Cream Cheese$4.99
Iced Coffee$0.00
Frida West Hartford image

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Frida Tacos (4)$16.00
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
Casa De Frida Margarita$10.00
By law, you must be at least 21 years of age to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. A food order must be placed in order to select an alcoholic beverage.
Fajitas Frida$21.00
Choice of Steak, Chicken, Vegetable or Shrimp (+$2). With rice, refried beans, or black beans (choose your beans) sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEHA Center

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
E-BAT$8.99
Egg, bacon, avocado, and tomato. With melted cheddar on brioche bun.
Alt-B$6.00
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
HBC Eggwich$8.99
Local egg, breakfast potatoes, tomato jam, and cheddar on a brioche
Banner pic

 

Sparrow Pizza Bar - West Hartford

977 Farmington Avenue, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Colony$14.00
"Hot Oil Pizza" with Hot Oil Calabrian Chili Relish
Butternut Bray$16.00
Butternut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, White Sauce, Goat Cheese, Pistachios, Hot Honey, Balsamic Glaze
B.Y.O.P.$12.00
Build Your Own Pizza
Arugula Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Arugula Bistro - 953 Farmington Avenue

953 farmington avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Italian Sausage & Fig$22.00
Sweet Italian Sausage & fig...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, italian sausage, fresh fig compote & blue cheese
Mediterranean Side salad$4.00
SD Hummus & Pita$4.00
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
french fries, plus fresh fruit, carrot sticks and a cookie
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
lemon aioli
Pan Roasted Lobster - 1.25lb$46.00
served with your choice of one side dish
Consumer pic

 

Rosa Mexicano - West Hartford, CT

51 Isham Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas - Pasilla Roasted Mushrooms$21.00
Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, Chihuahua cheese, crema, queso fresco. Choice of salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Mac & Queso$10.00
Vegetarian
Taco Plate (3)$0.00
Three per order. Queso Oaxaca, cilantro, onions, consommé dip, corn tortilla.
Gluten-Free
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Russell Penne$21.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Sun-Dried Tomato, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing.
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Romaine, Roasted Onion, Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread served with Sweet Plantains
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai (Gf)$0.00
Stir fried rice noodle, ground peanut, bean sprouts, scallion and egg
Basil Sauce***$0.00
Sautee' basil, chili, garlic, bell pepper and mushroom
Drunken Noodle***$0.00
Sautee’ flat noodle, basil, chili, tomatoes, bell pepper, onion and egg
Consumer pic

 

CORACORA Restaurant

162 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Chaufa$20.00
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Peruvian Combo$36.00
Whole rotisserie chicken, LG french fries, LG salad, Cora Sauce.
Chicken Saltado*$20.00
Chicken tenderloin, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.
Consumer pic

 

BIRDIE LOUNGE

45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wheat Parm$23.00
Marinara, Almond 'Ricotta', Chive Oil
Chicken Parma$24.00
Marinara, Parmesan, Burrata, Pasta
Orange Glazed Salmon$26.00
Polenta, Butternut Caponata, Braised Kale
Treva image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Treva

980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford

Avg 4.8 (3384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lattuga$12.00
Bibb Lettuce | Apple | Gorgonzola | Almond **Contains: Dairy**
Caesar$12.00
Romaine Heart | Ciabatta Crouton **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Fish**
Rigatoni$26.00
Sweet Fennel Sausage | Beef Bolognese **Contains: Gluten**
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace West Hartford - DMP-WeHa

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DMP South Main$7.95
Smoked Bacon | Eggs | Cheddar Cheese | House Made Brioche Roll **Contains Dairy, Gluten, & Egg**
20oz Cold Brew$5.00
Running Rapids Blend Organic Cold Brew
DMP Caesar$8.50
Crisp Romaine Hearts | Pecorino | Croutons | Caesar Dressing **Contains Gluten & Dairy**
Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen image

 

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

Avg 4.9 (3904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whipped Feta
*nut/dairy allergy* Greek yogurt, feta, honey, pistachio
Albanian Salad$11.00
**Dairy (no feta) & Sesame Allergy (no za’atar)** Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Feta cheese, Olives, Olive oil, Kosher salt, Black pepper, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Za’atar
Babaganoush
**Contains Sesame, Dairy & Garlic** Eggplant, tahina, olive oil, labneh, garlic, EVOO, Sumac
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boston Bibb$13.00
red onions, cucumber, sun dried tomatoes, pine nuts, gorgonzola & lemon vinaigrette
Meatball App$14.00
stracciatella mozzarella & sugo napolitano (3 in a order
Penne Alla Vodka$22.00
sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano
Max Burger - West Hartford image

 

Max Burger

124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Maple Whiskey Burger$17.50
8 oz. beef burger, arugula, caramelized onion, great hill farms blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, maple-whiskey sauce, artisan roll
All American Burger$18.00
8 oz., american cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, chopped red onion, max sauce, artisan roll
Texican Burger$17.50
8 oz., applewood smoked bacon, barbeque sauce, onion straws, chipotle-jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, artisan roll
Banner pic

 

El Santo tequila & mezcal

970 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Dip$9.00
Enchiladas$22.00
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
FRENCH ONION SOUP$12.00
Veal stock, caramelized onion, gruyere cheese, French bread crouton
Plan B image

 

Plan B - West Hartford

138 Park road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Steak Burger$16.99
Our sliced steak, garlic mayo, mushrooms, onions and American cheese sauce
Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Banner pic

 

WeHa Brewing & Roasting Co

141 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

WEHA Halfway

37 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 3.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Banner pic

 

DORO Marketplace Catering - DMP Catering-West Hartford

1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mecha image

 

Mecha - West Hartford

975 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
