West Hartford bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West Hartford
More about Savoy Pizzeria
Savoy Pizzeria
32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Jersey Shore
|$17.50
meatball, fontina, cherry peppers, parmesan
|Soppressata Picante
|$17.50
soppressata, mystic cheese "melinda mae", evoo, chili flakes, oregano, hot honey drizzle
|Red Veg Redemption
|$15.50
broccoli rabe, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella
More about Union Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Union Kitchen
43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Served with house cut fries.
|Fried Chicken
|$14.00
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
More about Avert Brasserie
Avert Brasserie
35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Side Carrots
|$6.00
Glazed Baby Carrots **Contains Dairy**
|Side Truffle Fries
|$6.00
House made Frites, Chives, Truffle Oil
*Contains Gluten*
|Pan Seared Duck Breast
|$32.00
Asparagus I Mushrooms I Red Currant Jus
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|VINTED PRIME BURGER
|$15.95
Bacon, gruyere, three pepper aioli, Kaiser roll
|24 HOUR RED WINE SHORT RIB
|$27.95
Braised short rib, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, crispy onion rings
|PEAR AND BURRATA SALAD
|$14.00
Arugula, radicchio, Asian pear, candied pecans, white balsamic and pink peppercorn vinaigrette with honey comb
More about Treva
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Treva
980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford
|Popular items
|Flatbread Prosc.
|$14.00
Mozzarella | Fig Jam | Prosciutto | Arugula | Saba ** Contains: Gluten, Dairy**
|Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
|$19.00
Pecorino Cheese | Black Pepper **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg**
|Arugula
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano | Lemon | Cherry Tomato **Contains, Dairy**
More about Plan B
Plan B
138 Park road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Tavern Classic
|$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
|Blue Cheese
|$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
More about Max Burger - West Hartford
Max Burger - West Hartford
124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad - Large
|$11.95
blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, pumpernickel croutons, sherry vinaigrette
|Max Classic - 8 oz
|$14.25
8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, artisan roll
|Lean Green
|$11.00
kale, shaved brussels sprouts, green beans, cucumber, grana padano, chopped almonds, lemon vinaigrette
More about Mecha
Mecha
975 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Pho Ga
|$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG