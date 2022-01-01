West Hartford bars & lounges you'll love

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in West Hartford

Savoy Pizzeria image

 

Savoy Pizzeria

32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jersey Shore$17.50
meatball, fontina, cherry peppers, parmesan
Soppressata Picante$17.50
soppressata, mystic cheese "melinda mae", evoo, chili flakes, oregano, hot honey drizzle
Red Veg Redemption$15.50
broccoli rabe, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella
More about Savoy Pizzeria
Union Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Union Kitchen

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford

Avg 4.5 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Served with house cut fries.
Fried Chicken$14.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
More about Union Kitchen
Avert Brasserie image

 

Avert Brasserie

35A La Salle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (2994 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side Carrots$6.00
Glazed Baby Carrots **Contains Dairy**
Side Truffle Fries$6.00
House made Frites, Chives, Truffle Oil
*Contains Gluten*
Pan Seared Duck Breast$32.00
Asparagus I Mushrooms I Red Currant Jus
More about Avert Brasserie
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
VINTED PRIME BURGER$15.95
Bacon, gruyere, three pepper aioli, Kaiser roll
24 HOUR RED WINE SHORT RIB$27.95
Braised short rib, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, crispy onion rings
PEAR AND BURRATA SALAD$14.00
Arugula, radicchio, Asian pear, candied pecans, white balsamic and pink peppercorn vinaigrette with honey comb
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Treva image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Treva

980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford

Avg 4.8 (3384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flatbread Prosc.$14.00
Mozzarella | Fig Jam | Prosciutto | Arugula | Saba ** Contains: Gluten, Dairy**
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$19.00
Pecorino Cheese | Black Pepper **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg**
Arugula$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano | Lemon | Cherry Tomato **Contains, Dairy**
More about Treva
Plan B image

 

Plan B

138 Park road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Classic$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
Blue Cheese$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
Crispy Chicken Burger$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
More about Plan B
Max Burger - West Hartford image

 

Max Burger - West Hartford

124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad - Large$11.95
blue cheese, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard cooked egg, pumpernickel croutons, sherry vinaigrette
Max Classic - 8 oz$14.25
8 oz. patty, lettuce, tomato, max sauce, artisan roll
Lean Green$11.00
kale, shaved brussels sprouts, green beans, cucumber, grana padano, chopped almonds, lemon vinaigrette
More about Max Burger - West Hartford
Mecha image

 

Mecha

975 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pho Ga$11.00
chicken slices, 'hangover cure'
Allergies: Fish, MSG
More about Mecha
Wurst Haus image

FRENCH FRIES

Wurst Haus

37 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 3.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wurst Haus

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Hartford

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Arugula Salad

Rigatoni

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston