West Hartford breakfast spots you'll love

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in West Hartford

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

69 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
G Latte$4.75
More about Spot Coffee
Treva image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Treva

980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford

Avg 4.8 (3384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flatbread Prosc.$14.00
Mozzarella | Fig Jam | Prosciutto | Arugula | Saba ** Contains: Gluten, Dairy**
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$19.00
Pecorino Cheese | Black Pepper **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg**
Arugula$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano | Lemon | Cherry Tomato **Contains, Dairy**
More about Treva
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Main Bowl$10.95
Quinoa | Avocado | Radish | Green Chic Peas | Hummus | Sweet Potato | Chimichurri **Contains Sesame & May Contain Gluten**
Smashed Avocado Toast$7.95
Multigrain Toast | Smashed Avocado | Cherry Tomato | Radish | Everything Spice **Contains Gluten, Dairy, & Sesame**
DORO Bowl$12.95
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Avocado | Roasted Corn | Pickled Onions | Cherry Tomato | Green Rice | Chimichurri
More about DORO Marketplace
Plan B image

 

Plan B

138 Park road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tavern Classic$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
Blue Cheese$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
Crispy Chicken Burger$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
More about Plan B
The Place 2 Be image

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
French Toast
House Baked Challah French Toast
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Add your favorite breakfast meat and cheese to go with the scrambled egg in a tortilla wrap, served with a side of your choice.
More about The Place 2 Be

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Hartford

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Arugula Salad

Rigatoni

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston