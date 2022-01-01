West Hartford breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in West Hartford
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee
69 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$12.35
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.85
|G Latte
|$4.75
More about Treva
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Treva
980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford
|Popular items
|Flatbread Prosc.
|$14.00
Mozzarella | Fig Jam | Prosciutto | Arugula | Saba ** Contains: Gluten, Dairy**
|Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
|$19.00
Pecorino Cheese | Black Pepper **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg**
|Arugula
|$10.00
Parmigiano Reggiano | Lemon | Cherry Tomato **Contains, Dairy**
More about DORO Marketplace
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Popular items
|The Main Bowl
|$10.95
Quinoa | Avocado | Radish | Green Chic Peas | Hummus | Sweet Potato | Chimichurri **Contains Sesame & May Contain Gluten**
|Smashed Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Multigrain Toast | Smashed Avocado | Cherry Tomato | Radish | Everything Spice **Contains Gluten, Dairy, & Sesame**
|DORO Bowl
|$12.95
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken | Avocado | Roasted Corn | Pickled Onions | Cherry Tomato | Green Rice | Chimichurri
More about Plan B
Plan B
138 Park road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Tavern Classic
|$13.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion & special sauce
|Blue Cheese
|$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
More about The Place 2 Be
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Popular items
|Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
|French Toast
House Baked Challah French Toast
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Add your favorite breakfast meat and cheese to go with the scrambled egg in a tortilla wrap, served with a side of your choice.